1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls

The crash occurred on County Highway 1 near County Highway 83.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

One driver was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Otter Tail County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was westbound on Highway 1 near the intersection of Highway 83 –outside of Fergus Falls – when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Ford Edge. 

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Joseph Bernstetter, 35, of Fergus Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A 65-year-old Fergus Falls man driving Ford suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, while the 63-year-old Fergus Falls woman who was the front seat passenger was airlifted to Essential Health in Fargo. 

The crash report says the couple suffered back, neck and chest injuries. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

