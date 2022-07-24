Skip to main content
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in west-central Minnesota

The crash happened on Highway 71 around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

A 52-year-old woman was killed and her passenger was injured in a two-vehicle crash in west-central Minnesota early Sunday morning. 

According to the State Patrol, Dalia Zuniga, of Willmar, was driving northbound on Highway 71 west of New London when the crash happened at about 2:20 a.m. 

Zuniga died at the scene. 

The crash report says Zuniga was driving a Chevy Malibu northbound on Hwy. 71 when the collision with a southbound GMC Sierra happened. 

A 31-year-old passenger from Belgrade in the Malibu was taken to Willmar Hospital to treat non-critical injuries. 

An 18-year-old from Willmar was driving the GMC. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening. The State Patrol also noted that alcohol was detected on him. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

