1 dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Minnesota crash

One person died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwestern Minnesota on Friday night.

The crash happened on Highway 75 in Yellow Medicine County, with the State Patrol reporting that the collision involved a northbound Chevy Malibu and a southbound Ford F-150.

It happened at approximately 7:37 p.m. near 190th Ave. in Norman Township.

The drier of the Malibu, identified as 32-year-old Maria C. Hanson, of Hendricks, Minnesota, died in the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was detected on her, the crash report says.

The driver and passenger of the F-150, identified as Steve and Sarah Bednarek, both 42 and of Canby, suffered life-threatening injuries and were each taken to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls for care.

No further information has been released.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has totaled 326 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 352 at the same point last year.