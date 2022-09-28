1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving tractor and SUV

A man driving a John Deere tractor died Tuesday in a crash on a southern Minnesota highway.

The State Patrol says the 70-year-old from Wells was driving a John Deere 4020 tractor northbound on Hwy. 22 near 90th St. in Farbault County – west of Albert Lea – when a collision happened with a Dodge Journey SUV around 7:50 p.m.

It's unclear what caused the collision.

The tractor driver, identified as 70-year-old Michael P. Wegner, died at the scene.

A 45-year-old woman from Sebastopol, California was driving the SUV. She and two passengers, boys ages 16 and 14, respectively, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea for care.

Preliminary data from the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety shows 332 deaths on Minnesota roads so far in 2022. That's down from 362 at the same point in 2021.