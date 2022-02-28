Skip to main content
1 dead, 6 injured in Benton County crash

1 dead, 6 injured in Benton County crash

A driver died, while another driver and five passengers were hospitalized.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

A driver died, while another driver and five passengers were hospitalized.

A two-vehicle crash in Benton County left one driver dead and six injured – including a baby – Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a 2014 Ford Fusion was westbound on Highway 23 at 13th Avenue North in Foley when he crossed over the centerline and struck a 2011 Ford Fusion heading eastbound at around 1:50 p.m.

The driver of the eastbound car was killed in the crash. He has been identified as Bruce George Varner, 55, of Sauk Rapids.

One passenger in the eastbound car – an 80-year-old woman – sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and three passengers from the westbound car all sustained non-life threatening injuries, which included an infant boy and a 15-year-old girl. The driver of the westbound Fusion is a 26-year-old man from Letcher, South Dakota.

All victims were transported to St. Cloud Hospital. All were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 6 injured in Benton County crash

A driver died, while another driver and five passengers were hospitalized.

dayton's project
MN Shopping

The Dayton's Project signs major new tenant, plans spring makers market

Unilever joints Ernst & Young and Uncommon Retail as tenants in the historic redevelopment.

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 11.15.02 AM
MN Weather

Big winter storm could slam Minnesota this week

Snow and ice accumulations are "likely," the NWS says.

Dr. Merrill Irving, Jr. Hennepin Technical College
MN News

Head of Hennepin Technical College steps down

The technical college confirmed his resignation Monday morning.

Andover
MN Property

Gallery: 10 houses to check out on the 2022 Spring Parade of Homes tour

There are 347 homes on the tour.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, February 28

COVID deaths in Minnesota have topped 12,100 since the start of the pandemic.

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 10.35.03 AM
MN News

Tributes to Augsburg student, 20, killed in southern MN home explosion

Mach, who is originally from Montgomery, Minnesota, died in the explosion Saturday night.

police lights
MN News

SPPD: Man punched hotel worker, chased people with machete

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Do the Panthers, Broncos or Steelers make sense in a Cousins trade?

The Vikings could be working on a new contract but if that fails...

target
MN Business

Target is increasing its starting wage to up to $24 an hour

More workers will be eligible for health benefits as well.

FMZ1ZcgXwAUHoKD
MN Sports

It's section championship week in Minnesota boys hockey

Sixteen teams will advance to next week's state tournament in St. Paul.

NFL Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium
MN Vikings

Everything we're looking for at the NFL Combine

The Vikings' new GM and head coach will both talk with the media in Indy.

Related

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 airlifted following head-on crash in Stearns County

A 48-year-old died and a 35-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 2 critically injured in van crash in southwest Minnesota

The driver drifted off the road into a ditch and then struck a tree.

MN News

Crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in Lac qui Parle County

The crash happened Saturday just before 8:30 p.m.

MN News

1 dead, 1 badly injured in wrong-way crash in Waconia

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Elk River Fire and Ambulance
MN News

1 killed, 1 critically injured in Elk River crash

A 71-year-old man died in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Oakdale

The incident happened Monday night on Interstate 94.

MN News

1 dead, 1 critically injured in early morning crash near Faribault

The collision happened west of Faribault on Hwy. 60.

MN News

1 dead in head-on crash with semi passing another vehicle

The driver of the car suffered life-threatening injuries.