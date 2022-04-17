Skip to main content
1 dead after altercation between motorists in Maple Grove

Police say there is "no known" threat to the public.

Gunfire during an altercation between motorists in Maple Grove left one person dead Sunday. 

According to Maple Grove police, the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. when officers were sent to an area near County Road 30 and Garland Lane, with a 911 caller saying there was "an altercation between two motorists."

Police say one of the people involved in the altercated fired a shot "toward the other vehicle," followed by both drivers leaving the area. 

The responding officers located a vehicle off the roadway near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway, and then found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital and died. 

"Investigators are pursuing several leads," Maple Grove PD announced. 

Anyone who might've witnessed the incident or has information related to the killing is asked to call Detective Maiers at 763-494-6246. 

No information about the victim or shooter's identity has been released, nor is there any description of the vehicles involved. 

Police say there is "no known" threat to the public. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

