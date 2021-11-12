Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
1 dead after car goes airborne, slams into side of a house in Zion Township
1 dead after car goes airborne, slams into side of a house in Zion Township

The 22-year-old driver was trapped in the car and had to be extricated.
Stearns County Sheriff's Office

The 22-year-old driver was trapped in the car and had to be extricated.

A man died when a vehicle veered off the road, went airborne and crashed into the side of a central Minnesota home early Thursday.

Cory Sturges, 22, was in a Pontiac G6, traveling northbound on County Road 195 that morning, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. Near the intersection with County Road 32 in Zion Township, Sturges' vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch.

The car kept traveling northbound, then struck a driveway approach, which launched the vehicle into the air, the sheriff's office said. The G6 then slammed into the side of a home, which was unoccupied at the time of the wreck.

First responders arrived and found Sturges trapped in the vehicle. St. Martin Fire and Rescue managed to extricate him, and authorities attempted life-saving measures, but Sturges was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office isn't sure exactly when the crash occurred. The 911 call came in at 6:49 a.m., with a passerby happening upon the scene, and nobody was home at the residence involved in the wreck.

Sturges, from Belgrade, was the only person in the vehicle, which authorities described as "extensively damaged." The cause of the crash is being investigated, and the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting.

Fatal Crash in Zion Township - 2021.11.12
Fatal Crash - Stearns - 10.04.21
