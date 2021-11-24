Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
1 dead after driver crashes into stalled vehicle on shoulder near Winona
The vehicle stopped on the side of the road was unoccupied at the time.
A woman has died after crashing into a stalled vehicle on the shoulder of the highway, with the collision sending her vehicle off the road.

Esther V. Waas, 75, was in a Toyota Corolla heading southbound on Highway 61 in Rollingstone Township, between Minneiska and Winona, just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the State Patrol.

Near milepost 36, Waas struck a 2014 Dodge Caravan that had stalled on the right shoulder. The impact caused her to lose control of the vehicle, sending it off the road where it then rolled. 

Waas, of Winona, died at the scene, the State Patrol said, adding it does not believe alcohol is a factor.

The stalled Dodge Caravan was unoccupied at the time of the collision.

