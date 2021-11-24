1 dead after driver crashes into stalled vehicle on shoulder

A woman has died after crashing into a stalled vehicle on the shoulder of the highway, with the collision sending her vehicle off the road.

Esther V. Waas, 75, was in a Toyota Corolla heading southbound on Highway 61 in Rollingstone Township, between Minneiska and Winona, just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the State Patrol.

Near milepost 36, Waas struck a 2014 Dodge Caravan that had stalled on the right shoulder. The impact caused her to lose control of the vehicle, sending it off the road where it then rolled.

Waas, of Winona, died at the scene, the State Patrol said, adding it does not believe alcohol is a factor.

The stalled Dodge Caravan was unoccupied at the time of the collision.