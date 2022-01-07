1 dead after driver loses control of car, enters oncoming lane

A 25-year-old died after losing control of his car on a northern Minnesota state highway and colliding with a pickup in the oncoming lane.

Jacob J. Starck was southbound on Highway 46 near County Road 140, just outside his home town of Deer River, in a Saturn sedan Friday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol said. Conditions were snowy and icy, and Starck lost control of his vehicle.

The Saturn entered the northbound lane, where it collided with an oncoming Toyota pickup truck in a T-bone crash, according to the State Patrol.

Starck died at the scene.

There were four occupants in the pickup, all of whom suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Essentia Health-Deer River:

43-year-old man from Trempealeau, Wisconsin (driver)

46-year-old man from Winona

38-year-old man from Blaine

73-year-old man from Blair, Wisconsin

The State Patrol said Starck was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.