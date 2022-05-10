Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed after teen driver pulls out in front of him

A 39-year-old man was killed in the crash.

A motorcyclist was killed in the Twin Cities Monday when a 16-year-old driver turned in front of him.

The crash happened at 4:11 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 32 in Maple Lake Township.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office reports that a 16-year-old Monticello boy driving a 2013 Nissan Altima stopped at a stop sign and then turned left from County Road 12 to go west on County Road 37. 

But the boy turned in front of an oncoming motorcyclist. 

Thirty-nine-year-old William Schwandt, of Kimball, was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson eastbound and struck the driver's side of the Nissan. 

Schwandt was taken by ambulance to Buffalo Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The sheriff's office didn't report any other injuries in the crash. 

Preliminary data from the state's traffic safety division shows 94 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 128 at the same point in 2021. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

