October 25, 2021
1 dead after married couple crash UTV in southern Minnesota

Credit: KOMU PHOTOS/ Eric Staszczak via Flickr

1 dead after married couple crash UTV in southern Minnesota

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday.
One person was killed and another injured when they crashed a UTV Saturday night. 

The crash happened in rural Austin near 180th Street and 780th Avenue at approximately 11:07 p.m., according to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.  

The sheriff's office says the driver, 65-year-old Steven A. Reese, of rural Austin, lost control of the UTV and rolled into a ditch. He and his wife, 70-year-old Elgene H. Van Dyk, were transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea, where Reese died from his injuries. 

Authorities have not announced Van Dyk's condition.

No further information has been released. 

