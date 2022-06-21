1 dead after semi blows tire, collides with truck on I-35

A man is dead following a crash that happened in southern Minnesota on Monday night.

A State Patrol crash report states that a semi-truck blew a tire, causing it to collide with a pickup truck just after 8 a.m. at Exit 2 of the southbound side of Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.

The patrol says that the semi, driven by a 45-year-old Hammond, Wisconsin man, blew out the tire, crossed the center median and struck a Dodge Ram that was northbound on I-35.

The driver of the pickup, a 22-year-old man from Glenville, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released later Tuesday.

There have been 153 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, according to the latest data from the state's Office of Traffic Safety. There were 186 deaths at the same point in 2021.

The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.