1 dead after snowmobiles, ATV crash on Minnesota lake

1 dead after snowmobiles, ATV crash on Otter Tail County lake

The victim was rescued from Otter Tail Lake before being taken to the hospital, where he died.

A 64-year-old man died in the hospital after he was rescued from the water following a snowmobile and ATV crash in Otter Tail County on Saturday.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, a crash involving two snowmobiles and an ATV on the north side of Otter Tail Lake in Otter Tail Township was reported just before 7:30 p.m.

At the scene, deputies accounted for all parties but one. That victim had to be rescued from the water before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A Sunday morning update from the sheriff’s office stated that the victim, identified as a 64-year-old man, died in the hospital. 

No further information has been released. 

