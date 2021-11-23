1 dead after truck driver collides with semi stopped in traffic in St. Cloud

A rear-end crash in St. Cloud left one person dead Monday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 15 near South 2nd Street around 5:15 p.m. when a 37-year-old woman behind the wheel of a straight truck "collided with the rear of the semi" on northbound Hwy. 15.

The woman driving the straight truck was not injured, but a 62-year-old female passenger from St. Cloud died in the crash. The victim's name is expected to be released midday Wednesday.

No injuries were reported for the Michigan man who was driving the semi.

Preliminary data from the state's office of traffic safety show there have been 450 deaths on Minnesota roads this year. There were 394 traffic-related deaths on Minnesota roads in 2020.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.