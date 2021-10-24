1 dead after van crashes and lands on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center

October 24, 2021
1 dead after van rolls down embankment and lands on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center

MnDOT

Publish date:

Northbound Highway 100 was shut down following the crash Saturday night.
Author:

One person was killed when a van crashed onto Highway 100 after rolling down an embankment in Brooklyn Center Saturday night. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 9:25 p.m. when the driver of a 2006 Ford Econoline van was exiting from Highway 100 to Humboldt Avenue, just south of Interstate 694. 

The van rolled down an embankment landed on its side in the middle of the northbound lanes of Highway 100, forcing a closure of the highway for a number of hours Saturday night. 

The 30-year-old Minneapolis man behind the wheel of the van did not survive the crash. His name is expected to be released Monday morning. 

No further information has been released. 

Preliminary data from the state's office of traffic safety show 396 deaths on Minnesota roads this year. There were 394 traffic-related deaths in all of 2020 in Minnesota, putting this year on pace to be the deadliest since 2007. 

