1 dead in crash at Lake Street intersection in south Minneapolis

Police suspect speed was factor in a deadly two-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis on Monday night.

The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Lake Street. Police arrived at the scene to find the driver of one of the vehicles suffering from significant injuries.

That man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The other driver was uninjured and is cooperating with police.

The identity of the deceased is expected to be released at a later date by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Medical condition a factor in weekend crash

Minneapolis Police Department also provided an update to another fatal crash that happened in the city.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near West 36th Street and South Colfax Avenue in the South Uptown neighborhood, and saw a driver leave the road and strike a utility pole, with the driver dying as a result

"Preliminary information indicates that a medical condition may have contributed to the accident," Minneapolis police announced Tuesday.

The victim's identity and cause of death will be released at a later date, again by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.