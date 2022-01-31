Skip to main content
1 dead in early morning fire at St. Cloud home

Officers carried out one person in a wheelchair, but couldn't get upstairs due to smoke.

One person died in an early morning house fire in St. Cloud.

Officers responded to the 100 block of 17th Avenue S. around 4:25 a.m. Monday on a report of a blaze, according to a St. Cloud Police Department news release. One resident of the home had already exited, and officers were able to enter on the main floor and carry out a resident who was in a wheelchair. 

Authorities were told an adult was likely still inside on the second floor, but heavy smoke prevented officers from going upstairs to check, the police department said.

Firefighters quickly entered the home to knock back the blaze and do a search. 

Inside, they found an adult dead on the second floor.

Crews eventually extinguished the fire and nobody else suffered injuries in the fire, the police department said. The release did not provide a suspected cause.

The police and fire departments, as well as State Fire Marshal's office, are investigating. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

