1 dead in New Year's Eve crash in southern Minnesota
An afternoon crash in southern Minnesota left one person dead Saturday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Keith and Marilyn Carey, both of Westbrook, Minnesota, were in a Ford F-150 and traveling southbound on Woodman Avenue when they went off the road at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and crashed.
Seventy-seven-year-old Keith Carey was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Marilyn Carey, 71, was taken to the same hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Neither person was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.