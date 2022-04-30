1 dead, search ongoing after 'boating tragedy' on MN lake

Skip to main content
1 dead, search ongoing after 'boating tragedy' on Minnesota lake

Two men were ejected after losing control of their boat on Friday.

Authorities continue to search Big Marine Lake in rural Scandia after two men were ejected from a boat Friday. 

The body of one of the men thrown from the boat was recovered Friday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Efforts to locate the second man are ongoing. 

Described as a "boating tragedy," the sheriff's office said it received a 911 call just before 2 p.m. Friday with witnesses saying the men were calling for help after being ejected when they lost control of the vessel shortly after leaving the landing on the north side of the lake. 

Bystanders heard the men and used their boats to try and located them, but they were unsuccessful. 

The first victim's body was recovered shortly after 7 p.m. Friday by a search group that included the county dive team, the DNR and the State Patrol. .

The identities of the men have not been released.

