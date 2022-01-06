1 in custody after report of armed intruder in Minnetonka

One person is in custody after police responded to a report of an armed intruder at a Minnetonka office building Wednesday evening.

Minnetonka police responded to 11055 Wayzata Blvd. at around 5 p.m. The building is not currently occupied, but there was a restoration crew working inside at the time of the armed intruder call, city spokesperson Andrew Wittenborg told Bring Me The News.

The crew was able to exit the building safely, Wittenborg said.

A tweet from the Minnetonka Police Department said there was a "significant" police presence in the area at around 7 p.m. and asked people to avoid the area, which is near Hopkins Crossroad and Interstate 394.

Police secured the area and searched the rest of the building before the scene was eventually cleared.

Just before 11 p.m., the department reported one person had been taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is in the "early stages" of investigation, Wittenborg said.