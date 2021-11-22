Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting, police chase in Hopkins
The suspect was arrested following a police pursuit Sunday afternoon.
Credit: Hopkins Police Department

One person is in custody following a shooting and police chase in Hopkins on Sunday. 

According to Hopkins Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 2:17 p.m. at the Knollwood West Apartments located at 1010 Lake Street Northeast. 

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital where is current condition is unknown. 

Witnesses informed police of a vehicle seen leaving the area following the shooting. Police attempted to pull over the driver, but the driver fled and police gave chase, eventually arresting the suspect. 

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. 

No further information has been provided. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

