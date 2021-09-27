1 killed in crash between car and tractor in western MN

September 27, 2021
Publish date:

1 killed in crash between car and tractor in western Minnesota

First responders arrived and found the vehicle off the roadway, in a cornfield.
Author:
pixabay tractor farm

One person is dead after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a tractor Sunday night.

The wreck occurred just after 8:30 p.m., when a car being driven by 51-year-old Allen Hanson, of Dassel, collided with a tractor that had farm machinery attached, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office said. 

When first responders arrived to the scene about a half mile west of Highway 75 on County Road 36 near Canby, they found the vehicle had gone off the road and into a cornfield.

Hanson, the only occupant of the motor vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the tractor, 27-year-old Keagan Drietz of Canby, wasn't injured, the sheriff's office said.

The circumstances of the crash, including how it may have happened, were not detailed in the news release.

