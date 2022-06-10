Skip to main content
1 killed in shooting at Plymouth gas station

The age and identity of the victim have not been released.

One person was fatally shot at a Plymouth gas station Thursday night. 

According to Plymouth police, the shooting was reported at 8:25 p.m. at the Sami's Stop gas station on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North. Responding officers arrived to find a male – police have not announced the victim's age – who was suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. 

"The investigation is in its early stages and detectives are following up on leads," police said. 

Anyone with information that could help police are asked to call 763-509-5177. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

