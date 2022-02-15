Skip to main content
1 person in critical condition after shooting inside Minneapolis business

1 person in critical condition after shooting inside Minneapolis business

MPD said a crowd gathered around officers and paramedics at the scene.

Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash

MPD said a crowd gathered around officers and paramedics at the scene.

A man is in critical condition after a shooting inside a Minneapolis business Monday evening. 

Minneapolis police officers were sent to the scene on the 600 block of Broadway around 6:15 p.m., on a report of shots fired inside a business, the Minneapolis Police Department said. There, they found an adult man suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds," with officers giving first aid until paramedics arrived.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, as this was happening, a crowd gathered around the victim and first responders, with MPD saying some of those individuals "interfered with the efforts of paramedics."

Police called in support from other precincts to help "control the crowd," the police department said.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

MPD said one person among the crowd, an adult male, was arrested and could face criminal charges for obstructing the legal process, with police saying he "claimed a medical emergency" and was evaluated by emergency responders.

The police department said it is still investigating who was involved in the shooting, and the circumstances surrounding it. It's asking anyone with information to submit a tip through CrimeStoppers.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police tape
MN News

1 person critical after shooting inside Mpls. business

MPD said a crowd gathered around officers and paramedics at the scene.

ice rescue
MN News

Man, dog rescued after falling through ice on Mississippi River

The man was cross-country skiing with his dog when he fell through.

i-35 rice county google street view crop
MN News

Teen critically injured when pickup slams into bridge post on I-35

The teen had to be airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital.

jeopardy 1
TV, Movies and The Arts

No one got this final 'Jeopardy!' question about Minnesota correct

Clearly, none of the contestants are from the Midwest.

basketball
MN Sports

Here are the 10 candidates for the MN Mr. Basketball award

The candidates will be trimmed to five finalists in early March.

minnesota state fair
MN Food & Drink

State Fair taster event with 30+ food and drink vendors returns in May

'Kickoff to Summer at the Fair' will return to the fairgrounds in the lead-up to Memorial Day.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Boldy's hat trick lifts Wild over Red Wings.

Boldy became the fourth rookie in franchise history to record a hat trick.

Patrick Beverley
MN Timberwolves

Report: Patrick Beverley agrees to extension with Timberwolves

Beverley was scheduled to become a free agent this summer.

Cory Hepola
MN Music and Radio

Cory Hepola is out after 3 years at WCCO Radio

The last show he hosted was the same day he said he's considering a run for governor.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
WI News

Authorities ID Wisconsin man killed in weekend snowmobile crash

The 71-year-old is from rural Centuria, Wisconsin, the sheriff's office said.

dennis yang flickr liquor store
Minnesota Life

The 10 municipal liquor stores with the best sales in 2020

It was a banner year for municipal liquor stores — but which ones performed the best?

Flickr - minneapolis police officer close-up belt camera - Tony Webster
MN News

City agency to review Minneapolis PD's no-knock warrant policy

The goal is to identify and recommend "specific changes and improvements" to the policy.

Related

mpd suspect 12.3.21 - 1 - CROP
MN News

MPD releases photos of shooting suspect, asks for public's help

The man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

hennepin county medical center
MN News

Another child in a critical condition after shooting in Minneapolis

The child was reportedly shot in the head.

police tape
MN News

Man, woman in critical condition after shooting in north Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 5:20 p.m.

Screen Shot 2019-03-31 at 6.16.18 PM
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after Minneapolis shooting that was live-streamed

It happened at 7th Street and Lyndale Ave. near Interstate 94.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head, police say

None of the children were hurt.

Image from iOS (2)
MN News

Breaking: 1 student dead, 1 critical after shooting at Richfield school

Police said they were shot on the sidewalk just outside the school.

police lights
MN News

Hit-and-run suspect fatally shoots good Samaritan

The bystander ran after the suspect as he tried to flee the crash scene.

KSTP - John Elder Minneapolis police - July 16 2021
MN News

3-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Minneapolis

It happened around 11 a.m., and police are actively investigating.