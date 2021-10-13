October 14, 2021
Update: 1 person killed in crash involving school bus west of the Twin Cities

The deadly crash happened on Highway 212 near Norwood Young America.
A 21-year-old woman died in a crash involving a school bus west of the Twin Cities Tuesday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the school bus was northbound on County Road 31 near Norwood Young America. At about 7:50 p.m., the bus made a left turn to go west on Highway 212 when an eastbound Cadillac collided with the bus at the intersection.

The driver of the Cadillac, 21-year-old Ellen Follestad, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with severe injuries. 

But on Wednesday morning, the State Patrol updated its crash report to say Follestad, of Glencoe, died from her injuries. She was wearing a seat belt at the time, according to the agency.

The bus driver was uninjured, but two boys from Hutchinson, ages 12 and 14, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. WCCO-TV reports the bus was transporting members of a cross country team from Hutchinson Public Schools. 

