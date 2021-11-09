1 shot in the head in Red Lake County, 1 arrested

A man has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head after a shooting outside a home in Oklee, Minnesota.

The Red Lake County Sheriff's Office says a 27-year-old man shot his acquaintance in the head outside a home on Elm Street in Oklee at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The victim, identified as Cody Eldene Landrus, was taken to the hospital, where he's in critical condition, officials said Tuesday.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital and treated for a head injury. He was later released and booked into jail.

The sheriff's office said Landrus and the suspect were acquaintances.

No other details about what led to the shooting have been released, with the sheriff's office noting it remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.