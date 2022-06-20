Stabbing during brawl involving 25 tubers on Mississippi River

A brawl on the Mississippi River involving two groups of tubers resulted in one person being stabbed on Sunday.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. at a shallow area of the river between Power Dam Road NE and Roosevelt Road SE, which is about six miles east of Bemidji in Frohn Township.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, the groups, totaling about 25 people, were tubing down the river when they stopped and got into a "large fight" in shallow water, with a 20-year-old Deer River woman allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old Bemidji woman in the arm.

The victim was met by medics at a nearby bridge and was taken to a Bemidji emergency room to treat her injury. The suspect was then found and arrested without incident. She was booked into the county jail and is now facing second-degree assault and underage drinking charges.

No further information has been released.