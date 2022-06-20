Skip to main content
1 stabbed during brawl involving 25 tubers on Mississippi River near Bemidji

1 stabbed during brawl involving 25 tubers on Mississippi River near Bemidji

It happened east of Bemidji on Sunday evening.

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

It happened east of Bemidji on Sunday evening.

A brawl on the Mississippi River involving two groups of tubers resulted in one person being stabbed on Sunday. 

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. at a shallow area of the river between Power Dam Road NE and Roosevelt Road SE, which is about six miles east of Bemidji in Frohn Township. 

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, the groups, totaling about 25 people, were tubing down the river when they stopped and got into a "large fight" in shallow water, with a 20-year-old Deer River woman allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old Bemidji woman in the arm. 

The victim was met by medics at a nearby bridge and was taken to a Bemidji emergency room to treat her injury. The suspect was then found and arrested without incident. She was booked into the county jail and is now facing second-degree assault and underage drinking charges. 

No further information has been released. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2019-10-02 at 11.58.53 AM
MN News

Stabbing during brawl involving 25 tubers on Mississippi River

It happened east of Bemidji on Sunday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 11.40.12 AM
MN News

Man dies trying to save his dog on Minnesota lake

It happened on a lake east of Pelican Rapids on Saturday, June 18.

Screen Shot 2019-06-26 at 10.50.30 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Mall of America to host first pro wrestling event since 1995

Coming this September: Pro wrestling at MOA.

trench collapse victims
MN News

Saint Paul trench collapse victims are identified

The two workers killed on the job in St. Paul have been identified by family and friends.

storm
MN Weather

Intense heat could fuel severe storms in Minnesota

Heat index values will surge into the 100s across parts of Minnesota on Monday.

Minnesota River in Renville County
MN News

2 dead just miles apart on the Minnesota River in Renville County

The body of a man was caught in a log jam. Just hours later, a young man drowned.

FVp6RG5XwAEj56q
MN News

Interstate 35 near Rush City suffers 'major road buckle'

Pavement can buckle when it expands in extreme heat.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Jensen vows medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with'

Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for the fifth time.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was shot in an RV on June 14 at around 10 a.m.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dead, passenger critical after overnight crash in rural MN

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, June 19.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.54.27 AM
MN News

People flee from Duluth bar after accidental shooting during fight

The fight occurred at around 2 a.m. Saturday at Aces on First.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman found 6 days after falling in her garage

She was found by her lawn service on June 16, and she believed she fell on June 10.

Related

Flickr - lightning night - laikolosse
MN News

Explorers 'washed into' Mississippi River during storm, 1 dead

They were exploring tunnels when a storm hit early Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 7.48.48 PM
MN News

Woman dies after being stabbed in the chest in St. Paul

The incident happened in the city's North End neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

police lights
MN News

Woman, 36, stabs 71-year-old Minnesota man in the neck

The incident happened at a home in rural Babbitt.

43777331302_b9c424562a_k
MN News

Body recovered from Mississippi River near Hastings

Photo: U.S. Lock and Dam #2 on the Mississippi River in Hastings.

Hennepin Avenue Bridge
MN News

Body of 6-year-old recovered from Mississippi River in Minneapolis

The 40-hour search came to an end Monday morning.

279299466_297527765902308_1357971192391844332_n
MN News

State of emergency declared in Beltrami County due to damaging floods

"This picture was submitted by Angie Estey showing the Nelson Dam Road completely under water [Monday]. Many roads are like this," the department said.

82211323_2522489724668086_7792509085261234176_o
MN News

Mississippi River ice jam causing flooding in Champlin

A couple of parks and have been closed due to the rising river levels.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Shooting, stabbing leave 2 dead in Minneapolis' 44th, 45th homicides of 2020

The separate incidents happened late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.