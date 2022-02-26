10 injured in crash involving school bus in Rochester

Skip to main content
Seven school children on the bus received minor injuries.

Three people were hospitalized and seven children were treated at the scene after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Rochester Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash involved a Toyota Camry, Ford Edge and a school bus that were all going southbound on Highway 52 at Civic Center Drive at around 9:15 a.m.

The crash report says the driver of the Camry lost control in the right lane and slid into the school bus, which was in the center lane. The Camry then collided with the Ford Edge in the right lane. 

The driver and passenger in the Camry and the driver of the Edge all sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital. 

Seven students on the bus sustained minor injuries and were checked by medics at the scene, while the school bus driver was not injured. 

According to the Post Bulletin, Highway 52 southbound was reduced to one lane for emergency responders, resulting in delays for more than an hour. 

