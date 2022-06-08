10 MN health systems declare gun violence a public health crisis

Skip to main content
10 Minnesota health systems declare gun violence a public health crisis

Credit: Fibonacci Blue via Flickr

The announcement comes after recent mass shootings happening around the country.

Minnesota health care organizations are declaring gun violence a "public health crisis."

The announcement comes after recent mass shootings, including one that happened at a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital last week. Five people were killed in that shooting after a disgruntled patient confronted the doctor who performed a recent back procedure on him, according to KJRH 2 News in Oklahoma. The shooter was able to buy an assault rifle that same day.

In February 2021, Gregory Ulrich retaliated against health workers at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota and fatally shot one person and injured four others. He also set off pipe bombs during the incident. Ulrich was upset with the clinic because he was no longer being prescribed painkillers he wanted. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 19,000 Americans died from gun violence in 2020. The firearm homicide rate in 2020 climbed to its highest rate in over 25 years. In addition, gun violence became the leading cause of death for children.

According to a release, Minnesota health care systems "have pledged to collaborate and take action on the development of solutions to prevent gun violence and advance important conversations on reforms to protect patients, employees and communities."

CEOs from Allina Health, CentraCare, Children's Minnesota, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Gillette Children's, HealthPartners, Hennepin Healthcare, North Memorial Health and Sanford Health provided the following joint statement on the matter Wednesday:

"As leaders of some of our state's health care systems, we believe it is time to declare gun violence as a public health crisis and to work to prevent the deaths of innocent people of all ages and backgrounds. We must look no further than the recent shootings on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at a school in Uvalde, Texas, a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and countless others just this past year to see its devastating impacts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 more than 19,000 American lives were lost due to homicide involving a gun. That same year, guns became the leading cause of death for children and teenagers. These statistics are appalling and outrage us as health care providers and should outrage us all. Everyone deserves a world where they can feel safe and live their lives without fear of gun violence.

"Gun violence and its horrific impacts are preventable. It has reached epidemic levels and represents a significant threat to public health.

"As health care providers, we see the impacts of gun violence first-hand every day. We uniquely understand the devastation of this violence in our hospitals and clinics, and the toll it takes on individuals, families, communities and the care providers who treat the victims. We have an important role to play in creating a safer future for all.

"We will continue to be fierce advocates for the safety of our employees, patients and the communities we serve, inside and outside our hospital and clinic walls. By formally declaring gun violence as the public health crisis that it is, we will collectively seek the solutions required to save lives and stem the tide of violence."

