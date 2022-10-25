Skip to main content
10-year-old boy dies after falling from tree



The tragic accident happened in Walker, Minnesota.

Photo by David Vig on Unsplash



A 10-year-old boy died in rural Walker, Minnesota, last week after falling out of a tree.

The tragic incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at a home on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township, near the shores of Leech Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says responders arrived to find the boy injured after falling from the tree, with first aid immediately provided.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a nearby landing zone to meet a North Memorial Air Ambulance, but it was there he was pronounced dead.

The boy's identity has not yet been released by authorities. The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

