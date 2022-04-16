Skip to main content
10-year-old dies after being shot in chest in downtown apartment

The boy was in the apartment with another child family member.

Rachel Ryan

A 10-year-old boy has died after being shot in the chest at an apartment in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Department says the incident was reported at 11:35 p.m. at an apartment building in the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue.

Officers arrived to find the boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Per MPD: "Preliminary information indicates that the deceased juvenile male and a juvenile family member were alone in an apartment when the shooting occurred."

A death investigation has been launched by MPD homicide investigators. It's not clear yet if this is being treated as an accidental shooting or a murder investigation.

The victim's name will be released at a later time by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

