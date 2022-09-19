10-year-old falls out third-story window in Minneapolis

A 10-year-old child survived a fall out of a third-story window early Monday morning in Minneapolis.

The child was taken to a hospital after the fall, but was determined to be "ok," according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

The 911 call came in at 1:08 a.m., with fire crews went to Mary's Place at 401 7th St. N., where front desk staff told firefighters that a parent came down and picked up the child after they fell.

Along with fire crews, Hennepin County Medical Center paramedics and Minneapolis police officers went to the third-floor apartment and spoke with the parents. The parents said the child is autistic and non-verbal and has a history of leaving the apartment.

The parents told emergency responders the child fell by pushing the screen out of the window.

The 10-year-old was awake and alert. The parents accompanied the child to a hospital after paramedics suggested it would be best for them to get evaluated for possible internal injuries,.

No other information is immediately known at this time.