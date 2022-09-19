Skip to main content
10-year-old falls out third-story window in Minneapolis

10-year-old falls out third-story window in Minneapolis

The incident happened early Monday morning.

Bring Me The News

The incident happened early Monday morning.

A 10-year-old child survived a fall out of a third-story window early Monday morning in Minneapolis.

The child was taken to a hospital after the fall, but was determined to be "ok," according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

The 911 call came in at 1:08 a.m., with fire crews went to Mary's Place at 401 7th St. N., where front desk staff told firefighters that a parent came down and picked up the child after they fell.

Along with fire crews, Hennepin County Medical Center paramedics and Minneapolis police officers went to the third-floor apartment and spoke with the parents. The parents said the child is autistic and non-verbal and has a history of leaving the apartment.

The parents told emergency responders the child fell by pushing the screen out of the window.

The 10-year-old was awake and alert. The parents accompanied the child to a hospital after paramedics suggested it would be best for them to get evaluated for possible internal injuries,.

No other information is immediately known at this time.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

10-year-old falls out third-story window in Minneapolis

The incident happened early Monday morning.

Federal court house
MN News

Minnesota man who made 'graphic threats' towards senator indicted

The 35-year-old man admitted to leaving threats on an out-of-state senator's voicemail this summer.

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 9.05.03 AM
MN News

4 injured – some critically – in crash involving school bus in Arden Hills

No students were on board.

Minneapolis traffic tcf bank gophers
MN News

Couple hit, injured by driver after Gopher football game

The crash occurred a few blocks away from Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.

Chad Myszka
WI News

'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place is located

His alleged actions led to a shelter-in-place late Friday night.

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 7.09.25 AM
MN News

Girl, 8, run over by driver as she tied her shoe outside strip mall

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Walz agrees to two October debates with Jensen

The two debates will take place Oct. 18 and Oct. 28.

1644 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2022
MN News

Man fatally shot across the street from Loring Park in Minneapolis

An altercation broke out outside of a business before the shooting, police say.

ambulance
MN News

17-year-old ejected, killed in airborne crash on Highway 200

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in Cass County.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

8 Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Almost 300 schools were recognized nationwide.

Screen Shot 2022-09-17 at 4.10.40 PM
MN News

Investigation after 30 vehicles found burning in St. Paul

The discovery was made early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police
MN News

6 injured in 2 downtown shootings Saturday morning

The shootings happened just a few minutes apart.

Related

MN News

4-year-old hospitalized after fall from third-floor window in Minneapolis

The boy was playing with his sister at the time of the incident.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis 2-year-old identified in suspicious death case

The cause of death has not yet been revealed due to an ongoing investigation.

FireRescueDTMplsMFD
MN News

Crews rescue man stuck 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain

No injuries were reported.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after gunshots reported in north Minneapolis

The incident happened in the Willard-Hay neighborhood late Thursday night.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

10-year-old dies after being shot in chest in downtown apartment

The boy was in the apartment with another child family member.

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 3.17.28 PM
MN News

Authorities ID 10-year-old boy shot dead in Minneapolis apartment

It's still not clear if the shot was accidental or intentional.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Teenage boy dead, another critical in Minneapolis shooting

The shooting happened near a residential building in the Stevens Square neighborhood Tuesday night.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

The victim's wife had an order of protection out against the suspect.