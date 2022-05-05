1,064 'extremely dangerous' fentanyl pills found in storage locker

Skip to main content
1,064 'extremely dangerous' fentanyl pills found in massive Minnesota drug bust

1,064 'extremely dangerous' fentanyl pills found in massive Minnesota drug bust

It more than doubled the previous record seizure by the drug task force that worked the case.

DEA

It more than doubled the previous record seizure by the drug task force that worked the case.

A 36-year-old Mankato man is behind bars for the second time in a week after authorities found 1,064 "extremely dangerous" fentanyl pills in a storage locker that he was renting. 

The suspect, who is being held in the Blue Earth County Jail on pending felony drugs charges, was arrested Wednesday by after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force traced his movement via a GPS device to a storage locker in rural Kasota on Tuesday, May 3. 

The suspect had been equipped with GPS monitoring following his arrest April 27 after the task force conducted four search warrants in connection to a narcotics investigation. He was jailed that day for being a felon in possession of a firearm, but was bailed out the same day. 

The task force identified the 1,064 pills as what are commonly referred to as "blues," which are Mbox 30 fentanyl pills that disguised to look like 30mg oxycodone prescription pills, and they are "extremely dangerous," the task force said in a press release. 

"We have purchased these pills over the past few months for $15 to $25 per pill. Depends on the dealer selling them and the amount we buy," Lt. Jeff Wersal told Bring Me The News. 

That puts the value of the 1,064 pills somewhere between about $16,000 and $27,000. 

Testing by the DEA has shown that approximately 26% of all counterfeit pills contain a lethal dose of fentanyl. For perspective, the DEA says a fatal dose of fentanyl can fit on the tip of a sharpened pencil. 

"Counterfeit pills are especially dangerous because people think they are purchasing legitimate prescription medications. However, these fake pills often contain lethal amounts of illicit drugs. Distributors in the United States are selling counterfeit pills on social media, appealing to a younger audience that use these apps. Minors and young adults experimenting, as well as regular substance users, believe they are buying authentic oxycodone, Adderall, Xanax, or other medicines, but are unwittingly purchasing counterfeit pills that contain lethal amounts of drugs, usually fentanyl and methamphetamine. Fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine, and 50 times more potent than heroin as a painkiller. Twenty-six percent of tablets tested in a DEA laboratory contained a lethal dose of fentanyl."

On April 27, the task force arrested five people, including the Mankato man, while executing search warrants at four mobile homes in University mobile Home Park in Mankato. The warrants part of the agency's investigation into a group known to be distributing counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. 

A sixth person later surrendered on his own accord, while a 2-year-old child was taken into protective custody after search teams found the dangerous pills in the child's bedroom. 

Follow Bring Me The News on Twitter for the latest breaking news

The searches turned up 450 Mbox 30 pills, 8 grams of cocaine, two loaded handguns and several thousand dollars in cash, according to the task force. That was a record number of fentanyl pills seized by the task force, but only for a week when the new record was set with the 1,064 pills in the rural Kasota locker. 

Kasota is located 11 miles north of Mankato. 

The four others facing charges include a 31-year-old for second-degree drug sales, third-degree possession, and individuals aged 24, 33 and 54 who each face third-degree drug sales charges.

Next Up

fentanyl
MN News

1,064 'extremely dangerous' fentanyl pills found in storage locker

It more than doubled the previous record seizure by the drug task force that worked the case.

USATSI_18081206_168397563_lowres
Minnesota Life

Wolves' Marc Lore tapped to lead Minnesota's Expo 2027 bid

Lore will be co-chair with Robert Clark, who has previous experience working at the 2020 World Expo in Dubai.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 5

More than 2,000 new cases for a second consecutive day.

Anoka County Jail
MN News

Andover man, 20, ID'd as inmate who died at Anoka County Jail

He died the same day that he entered the jail.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 7.10.53 AM
MN News

Burning car on Hwy 100 linked to 2 shootings in Brooklyn Park

No injuries were reported from either shooting, nor from the police chase on Highway 100.

4.30.22-George's
Minnesota Life

Lutsen Mountains to open for one more day, marking longest season ever

The resort will open a lift on Eagle Mountain Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 8.01.30 AM
MN Food & Drink

Sandcastle restaurant on Lake Nokomis to open for final season

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will start the search to find a new establishment for the location.

Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 9.22.18 AM
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee releases its first 'fully' plant-based menu item

It's teamed up with JUST Egg for the breakfast sandwich.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 7.05.53 AM
MN News

Large police presence, vehicle fire causes brief closure of Hwy 100 south

It's not clear at this stage what led to the incident.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

MPD investigating 'suspicious death' of 2-year-old boy

The 2-year-old's infant brother was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Edina Art Fair
MN Lifestyle

Edina Art Fair returning after two-year COVID hiatus

The Edina Art Fair draws an estimated 250,000-300,000 visitors annually.

279946779_311884827797267_7808507848426662855_n
MN News

Boy arrested for 20 acts of vandalism in Forest Lake

Police say the estimated cost to repair the property damage is from $30,000 to $50,000.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 3.18.58 PM
MN News

Police seize hundreds of fentanyl pills during I-94 stop

The drugs were allegedly being brought from Minneapolis to Moorhead.

fentanyl pill
MN News

Statewide warning about fentanyl-laced pills that have already killed 1

The pills appear like legal oxycodone, but contain the deadly synthetic opioid.

Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller
MN News

Woman, 21, charged with murder of Mankato fentanyl overdose victim

The arrest was made nearly one month after the 23-year-old's death.

police lights
MN News

Counterfeit oxycodone pills to blame in deadly overdose

One man died, one man is in the ICU and another was injured.

fentanyl pill
MN News

DEA: 'Significant increase' of counterfeit pills in Minnesota this year

The pills could contain dangerous amounts of fentanyl, which is often to blame in fatal overdoses.

Aaron Rhy Broussard
MN News

Charges: Hopkins man sold fentanyl that killed 11 people

He's charged with distributing the drug throughout the U.S.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

Charges: Minnesota father fatally stabbed by son during 911 call

A "doubled-edged dagger-style knife" was found on the couch, and the victim's cellphone was broken on the floor.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Arrests made following fentanyl bust in St. Cloud

Authorities searched two St. Cloud apartments Friday morning.