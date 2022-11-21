Skip to main content
11 arrested in Minneapolis: 10,000 fentanyl pills, illegal guns recovered

11 arrested in Minneapolis: 10,000 fentanyl pills, illegal guns recovered

The sting was part of Minneapolis' new safety initiative that launched in September.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The sting was part of Minneapolis' new safety initiative that launched in September.

Eight illegally-possessed guns and an estimated 10,000 fentanyl pills were recovered during a drug bust in north Minneapolis on Friday night. 

The sting targeted suspects involved in drug dealing and illegal weapons near West Broadway and Emerson avenues in north Minneapolis, and was carried out by the multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office's Violent Offender Task Force and MPD SWAT.

"During the search warrant execution, multiple suspects were uncooperative and some attempted to flee out of a window but were quickly apprehended by officers on scene. Eleven suspects were arrested and booked. No injuries were reported during this operation," the sheriff's office said. 

Of the guns recovered, some had "obliterated serial numbers" and "most of them had extended magazines," according to Hennepin County Director of Communications Jeremy Zoss. 

Hi Joe. Those ones did not have a auto sear. A few of them had obliterated serial numbers and most of them had extended magazines though.

The bust was part of "Operation Endeavor," the safety initiative introduced in September that Cedric Alexander, the city's community safety commissioner, described as a "multi-jurisdictional group comprised of uniformed MPD, patrol officers, plain clothes investigators, state and federal law enforcement partners, analysts, prosecutors, violent prevention and outreach groups and private businesses."

The operation initially targeted gun violence in downtown Minneapolis, with Alexander warning "the ripple effects will be felt citywide."

"Let me reinforce that — the effects of what we're going to do here is gonna have citywide impact to every citizen and every neighborhood in this community," Alexander said in the Sept. 22 press conference. 

More information about the 11 arrestees will become available if/when formal charges are filed. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

image
MN Food & Drink

Game enthusiasts plan elevated board game café for Burnsville

Attention Dungeon Masters:

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after overnight crash near Minneapolis Convention Center

The driver was killed after striking a traffic pole.

image
MN Food & Drink

Khyber Pass Café owners look ahead with rebranded cocktail, dinner concept

Bar Cart Restaurant and Lounge is set to open next month.

Syoka Siko
MN News

Teen killed in Brooklyn Park shooting ID'd as Park Center student

Syoka Siko was a member of Park Center's state title team in 2021-22.

Screen Shot 2022-11-21 at 9.22.30 AM
MN News

Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver

The collision remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-11-21 at 9.37.34 AM
MN News

Minnesota students awarded for saving college professor's life

Hunter Conrad and Luke Sargent were awarded the the Rice County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizens Life Saving Award for their actions last month.

316257050_496336045857589_7139121135768156517_n
MN News

11 arrested in Minneapolis: 10,000 fentanyl pills, illegal guns recovered

The sting was part of Minneapolis' new safety initiative that launched in September.

Rep. Ilhan Omar
MN News

Ilhan Omar says Kevin McCarthy is attempting to 'single' her out

“McCarthy’s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred—including threatening to strip me from my committee—does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with," she said.

Screen Shot 2022-11-21 at 6.59.22 AM
MN News

Woman dead after hit-and-run in Minneapolis parking lot

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday in downtown Minneapolis.

ambulance
WI News

11-year-old fatally shot as hunter tried to unload gun in back seat

It happened in rural Wisconsin on Sunday morning.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Driver shot twice in the butt in Twin Cities road rage incident

The 23-year-old victim was taken to Regions Hospital by a relative.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo

The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Related

WCCO building
MN News

Gun found on WCCO-TV rooftop after homicide in Minneapolis

It's the 56th death reported as a homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Minneapolis police
MN News

19-year-old gunned down marks 43rd homicide in Minneapolis this year

The victim's identity has not been released.

auto sears
MN News

Shootings involving fully automatic guns skyrocket in Minneapolis

Through July 25, shootings involving fully-automatic guns are up a staggering 338%.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis

It's the second killing in a week at the intersection in south Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police
MN News

3rd killing in 24 hours marks 31st homicide of year in Minneapolis

A man was shot and collapsed in the street in north Minneapolis, police said.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Woman dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

It's the 93rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.

minneapolis police
MN News

Whittier neighborhood shooting marks 44th homicide in Minneapolis

The shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. Monday.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Friday morning gunfire in north Minneapolis leaves 1 dead

It marks the 30th death investigated as a homicide this year in Minneapolis.