11 arrested in Minneapolis: 10,000 fentanyl pills, illegal guns recovered

Eight illegally-possessed guns and an estimated 10,000 fentanyl pills were recovered during a drug bust in north Minneapolis on Friday night.

The sting targeted suspects involved in drug dealing and illegal weapons near West Broadway and Emerson avenues in north Minneapolis, and was carried out by the multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office's Violent Offender Task Force and MPD SWAT.

"During the search warrant execution, multiple suspects were uncooperative and some attempted to flee out of a window but were quickly apprehended by officers on scene. Eleven suspects were arrested and booked. No injuries were reported during this operation," the sheriff's office said.

Of the guns recovered, some had "obliterated serial numbers" and "most of them had extended magazines," according to Hennepin County Director of Communications Jeremy Zoss.

The bust was part of "Operation Endeavor," the safety initiative introduced in September that Cedric Alexander, the city's community safety commissioner, described as a "multi-jurisdictional group comprised of uniformed MPD, patrol officers, plain clothes investigators, state and federal law enforcement partners, analysts, prosecutors, violent prevention and outreach groups and private businesses."

The operation initially targeted gun violence in downtown Minneapolis, with Alexander warning "the ripple effects will be felt citywide."

"Let me reinforce that — the effects of what we're going to do here is gonna have citywide impact to every citizen and every neighborhood in this community," Alexander said in the Sept. 22 press conference.

More information about the 11 arrestees will become available if/when formal charges are filed.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.