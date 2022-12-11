Skip to main content
11 eagles found suffering from suspected poisoning

11 eagles found suffering from suspected poisoning

The eagles likely ate the carcasses of animals that had been euthanized.

Credit: Jerry McFarland, Flickr

The eagles likely ate the carcasses of animals that had been euthanized.

Eleven sick eagles were brought to the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center last week suffering from suspected poisoning.

On Dec. 4., the Inver Grove Heights Police Department brought a sick juvenile bald eagle found in the snow to the Raptor Center.

Upon intake, the eagle was found to have likely been suffering from pentobarbital poisoning, which is caused by the primary agent in euthanasia solution. Eagles can ingest this when they eat the body of a euthanized animal, according to the Raptor Center.

The next day, on Dec. 5., a second eagle in similar condition was found near a landfill in Inver Grove Heights. But when volunteers with the Raptor Center went to find it, they found nine eagles suffering from similar symptoms.

And on Dec. 6., one more eagle was found and taken to the Raptor Center.

It was later confirmed that the carcasses of euthanized animals had been brought to the landfill a few days prior to the eagles being found.

Ten of the birds are still alive and receiving intensive care at the Raptor Center, according to a Thursday Facebook post from the Raptor Center. Three are also suffering from lead poisoning.

One of the eagles, which was also infected with avian influenza, has died.

“This heartbreaking incident is yet another example of how critical it is for humans to be mindful of what we are putting into the environment,” the post read.

“We are all connected, and sometimes our actions can have unintended and devastating consequences.”

Next Up

bald eagle
MN News

11 eagles found suffering from suspected poisoning

The eagles likely ate the carcasses of animals that had been euthanized.

Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 3.26.36 PM
MN News

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after high-speed crash in north Minneapolis

The crash occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North.

Tim Tripp
MN News

Minnetonka firefighter suffers severe head injury

Tim Tripp slipped on ice during a training exercise and suffered a severe head injury.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

Winter storm watch: It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota

The first bits of precipitation arrive Monday night and the storm may not be out of here until Friday or Saturday.

police lights
MN News

Police seek suspect after fatal hit-and-run in Maplewood

The victim died at the scene Friday evening.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot woman during argument over marijuana

Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram allegedly shot a woman during an argument over marijuana.

painting-gc5151213d_1280
TV, Movies and The Arts

New Minneapolis art gallery seeking submissions for first online-only exhibition

By making the art available to view and buy online, 119 North Weatherly Art Gallery hopes to create new opportunities for local artists.

Screen Shot 2022-12-10 at 9.08.00 AM
MN Food & Drink

Spyhouse Coffee Roasters to open first location outside Twin Cities

The company's seventh location will be in Rochester.

Snow covering cars in Twin Cities
MN Weather

Winter storm with 'impressive' snow potential still on track for MN

The question remains if the Twin Cities gets hit hard.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 2
MN Weather

Twin Cities under winter weather advisory Saturday morning

Intermittent snow and ice accumulations will make road conditions difficult.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Minneapolis teen charged in carjacking, chase that left 2 dead

Two 16-year-olds died when the SUV they crashed in was split in half.

BasswoodMug
MN News

Minnesota woman who pointed gun at officer sentenced to 10 years in prison

The sheriff's deputy shot the woman multiple times in the incident.

Related

MN News

Second bald eagle dies of lead poisoning at Raptor Center

The center has treated several other eagles for lead poisoning recently.

Inver Grove Heights police
MN News

Armed domestic assault suspect found hiding in apartment stairwell

The incident occurred Sunday at around 5 p.m.

Screen Shot 2020-08-13 at 8.01.02 PM
MN Weird

Eagle attacks woman near North Shore restaurant

The eagle is not believed to have been harmed.

MN News

Suspected CO poisoning kills woman, 3 officers hospitalized

The woman was found dead in the home on Friday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-04-30 at 9.12.52 PM
Minnesota Life

Eagle chick from DNR's EagleCam dies after sibling pushes it out of nest

The chick was first taken to the Minnesota Raptor Center for treatment.

Mika-il Compton, Zaynab Compton
MN News

Children missing from Southdale Center found safe

The two young children had been reported missing after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

motorcycle
MN News

Man, woman killed in motorcycle crash on exit ramp to I-494

The crash happened on the exit ramp to I-494 in Newport, Minnesota on Friday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 7.02.21 AM
MN News

Body of missing U of M student recovered from Mississippi River

Abdi Ali had been missing since June 1.