11 eagles found suffering from suspected poisoning

Eleven sick eagles were brought to the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center last week suffering from suspected poisoning.

On Dec. 4., the Inver Grove Heights Police Department brought a sick juvenile bald eagle found in the snow to the Raptor Center.

Upon intake, the eagle was found to have likely been suffering from pentobarbital poisoning, which is caused by the primary agent in euthanasia solution. Eagles can ingest this when they eat the body of a euthanized animal, according to the Raptor Center.

The next day, on Dec. 5., a second eagle in similar condition was found near a landfill in Inver Grove Heights. But when volunteers with the Raptor Center went to find it, they found nine eagles suffering from similar symptoms.

And on Dec. 6., one more eagle was found and taken to the Raptor Center.

It was later confirmed that the carcasses of euthanized animals had been brought to the landfill a few days prior to the eagles being found.

Ten of the birds are still alive and receiving intensive care at the Raptor Center, according to a Thursday Facebook post from the Raptor Center. Three are also suffering from lead poisoning.

One of the eagles, which was also infected with avian influenza, has died.

“This heartbreaking incident is yet another example of how critical it is for humans to be mindful of what we are putting into the environment,” the post read.

“We are all connected, and sometimes our actions can have unintended and devastating consequences.”