11 face charges after being found 'exploring' Fridley sewer system

Eleven people face charges after they were allegedly trespassing in the sewer system under Fridley Monday night.

Men and women aged 18 to 35 are accused of gaining access by lifting a manhole cover, and said they were "exploring the sewers," according to the charges.

The sewer area runs underneath the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railyard and a public works water facility. Utility lines are also located underground in the area where the suspects were trespassing.

Police were made aware by a 911 caller who said four people were removing a manhole cover near the 4500 block of Northeast Main Street at about 7 p.m.

Officers went to the area and eventually saw three people come out of the manhole. After arresting the three suspects, police learned of more people inside the sewage system. All 11 individuals were ultimately found and arrested.

The 11 people charged are:

Justin Moran Peterson, 35, from Brooklyn Center

Justin Richard Schneider, 18, from South St. Paul

Josie Marie Haigh, 18, from South St. Paul

Stacia Arlene Gillette, 34, from Roseville

Michael Andrey Eugene Johnson, 25, from Rogers

Jacob Ryan Flaherty, 19, from Cottage Grove

David Michael Perrine, 32, from Inver Grove Heights

Anthony Miguel Quick, 23, from Eagan

Mika Aroha Aili, 20, from St. Paul

Trevor Jon Krawchuk, 31, from Oakdale

Eric Andrew Skog, 24, from Eagan

All face one count of trespassing on critical public service utilities and underground pipelines utility infrastructure. Ten of the suspects remain at the Anoka County Jail held without bail as of Tuesday. One of them, Peterson, was released to his guardian.

Court records show that Flaherty, Peterson and Quick will make their first court appearance at a later date, while the others are all scheduled to make their initial court appearance on Wednesday.