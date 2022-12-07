Skip to main content
11 face charges after being found 'exploring' Fridley sewer system

A 911 caller reported seeing a group removing a manhole cover Monday night.

Anoka County Jail

Eleven people face charges after they were allegedly trespassing in the sewer system under Fridley Monday night.

Men and women aged 18 to 35 are accused of gaining access by lifting a manhole cover, and said they were "exploring the sewers," according to the charges.

The sewer area runs underneath the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railyard and a public works water facility. Utility lines are also located underground in the area where the suspects were trespassing.

Police were made aware by a 911 caller who said four people were removing a manhole cover near the 4500 block of Northeast Main Street at about 7 p.m.

Officers went to the area and eventually saw three people come out of the manhole. After arresting the three suspects, police learned of more people inside the sewage system. All 11 individuals were ultimately found and arrested.

The 11 people charged are:

  • Justin Moran Peterson, 35, from Brooklyn Center
  • Justin Richard Schneider, 18, from South St. Paul
  • Josie Marie Haigh, 18, from South St. Paul
  • Stacia Arlene Gillette, 34, from Roseville
  • Michael Andrey Eugene Johnson, 25, from Rogers
  • Jacob Ryan Flaherty, 19, from Cottage Grove
  • David Michael Perrine, 32, from Inver Grove Heights
  • Anthony Miguel Quick, 23, from Eagan
  • Mika Aroha Aili, 20, from St. Paul
  • Trevor Jon Krawchuk, 31, from Oakdale
  • Eric Andrew Skog, 24, from Eagan

All face one count of trespassing on critical public service utilities and underground pipelines utility infrastructure. Ten of the suspects remain at the Anoka County Jail held without bail as of Tuesday. One of them, Peterson, was released to his guardian.

Court records show that Flaherty, Peterson and Quick will make their first court appearance at a later date, while the others are all scheduled to make their initial court appearance on Wednesday.

