11-vehicle pileup caught on video on Eagan bridge

At least 11 vehicles were involved in a pileup crash in Eagan Saturday morning as road conditions became icy.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show multiple cars begin to lose control and crash at around 7 a.m. The crash occurred on Highway 77 at Interstate 35 in Eagan.

According to FOX9, the crash resulted in multiple non-life threatening injuries. MN Crime posted video of the pileup on social media and YouTube. You can watch it here.

The icy roads Saturday morning led to numerous crashes statewide, in addition to another round of crashes later in the day as a storm system dropped a blanket of snow across central Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were 166 crashes between 12 p.m. and 9: 30 p.m. Saturday, including 79 vehicles spinning off the road.

The crashes resulted in 15 injuries. None were fatal.