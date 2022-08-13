11-year-old girl missing from Mille Lacs County

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office has issued a public appeal to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Jaelyn Campbell was last seen in in the area of 92nd Avenue in South Harbor Township, Onamia.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Savage" on it, as well as as black jeans. She has braids in her hair, which is tinted red, and also has red streamers in the braids.

In an update Friday evening, the sheriff's office says it's conducted an aerial search using a drone and a ground search on foot and using ATVs.

"This case does not meet the guidelines for issuing an AMBER Alert," it added.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office at 320-983-8257.