12 from Great Britain, Ireland arrested after illegally entering MN

A border patrol agent was first alerted that the two cars had illegally entered the U.S. from Canada near Roseau late last month.

Warroad–Sprague Border Crossing –– Photo: Ken Lund via Flickr

A border patrol agent was first alerted that the two cars had illegally entered the U.S. from Canada near Roseau late last month.

Twelve people were arrested in northern Minnesota late last month after they had illegally entered the country from Canada. 

On Sep. 25, a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Warroad was alerted that two vehicles had illegally crossed the Canadian border near Roseau. The agent traveled south to Grygla and found two cars that matched the description of those the suspects were driving at a gas station. 

One of the drivers then left the gas station. The agent approached the other vehicle and questioned four people inside. The agent found that one was from Great Britain and three were from Ireland. All four were illegally in the U.S. and were taken into custody. 

Information about the other car was then broadcast to other border patrol agents in the area. The next day, on Sep. 26, an agent found the vehicle at a restaurant in Bemidji. 

The car was empty, but the agent went to a nearby hotel and spoke with the front desk clerk. The agent was able to make contact with a couple after learning they had recently checked out of the hotel. 

And with the help of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the agent found a total of eight suspects. After questioning, the agent learned that seven of them were from Great Britain and one was from Ireland. They had all entered the country illegally and were taken into custody. 

“This was a great response by our agents,” Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Good said in a statement. “The communication and collaboration between two of our stations was the reason we were able to catch the migrants. As a reminder, it is unlawful to enter the United States anywhere other than a designated Port of Entry.”

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

