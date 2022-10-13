Skip to main content
12-year-old boy fatally shot by uncle in hunting accident identified

12-year-old boy fatally shot by uncle in hunting accident identified

Jeremy Her was shot by his uncle on Sunday morning and died later that day.

GoFundMe

Jeremy Her was shot by his uncle on Sunday morning and died later that day.

The 12-year-old St. Paul boy tragically killed in a hunting accident at the weekend has been identified.

On Sunday, Jeremy Her and his uncle went hunting for squirrels in Moose Lake Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

At around 8:20 a.m., Her’s uncle accidentally shot him behind his left ear. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced brain dead. With the doctors unable to treat him, he was taken off life support that evening.

Now, a GoFundMe is raising money to support Her’s family, with a goal of $11,000. As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser had reached more than $5,700 of that goal.

Her attended Washington Technology Magnet School and played soccer, according to the GoFundMe. His 13th birthday was a few months away.

“Now we have to spend the holiday without him and his birthday will be the hardest. We kept hoping that maybe this was a dream and we'll wake up from it all but his presence is missed, we miss his voice and his laughter,” the fundraiser reads reads.

"We kept hoping that maybe this was a dream and we'll wake up from it all but his presence is missed, we miss his voice and his laughter.

“He's the middle child and the younger siblings would ask when he's coming home not knowing that he's never coming home.” 

As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser has generated more than $6,000 in donations.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 8.04.27 AM
MN News

12-year-old boy fatally shot by uncle in hunting accident identified

Jeremy Her was shot by his uncle on Sunday morning and died later that day.

Delta plane
MN Business

As cost of flying soars, Delta posts $695 million quarterly profits

The inflation figures released Thursday showed the biggest rise was in airline tickets – up 43% compared to last year

Queen Sonja
Minnesota Life

The Queen of Norway is visiting MN this week; here's where she'll be

Queen Sonja has a full slate of plans for her four-day visit.

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 9.05.29 AM
Minnesota Life

'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five MN cities

Enter if you dare.

ambulance
WI News

Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash

A 14-year-old girl died on Tuesday.

image
Minnesota Life

Twin Cities girl recovering after long-awaited heart transplant

A Twin Cities family-of-five is hoping to be together at home for the holidays.

Erica Shameka Roberts
MN News

'Armed and dangerous' Minneapolis murder suspect may be in St. Cloud

An appeal was issued by Minneapolis PD Wednesday evening.

Edina suspects
MN News

Edina PD trying to ID suspects in auto thefts, 'strong-arm robberies'

Three suspects have been arrested, but two remain unidentified.

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 2.03.19 PM
WI News

Fire damages historic Alma Hotel restaurant

The popular restaurant and bar is closed temporarily.

image
MN News

Bethel University cuts staff, 10 programs amid enrollment decline

The university, founded in 1871, offers undergraduate, graduate and seminary programs.

Merwin Liquors
MN News

Minneapolis liquor store, gas station could be sued by AG if crime continues

Drug sales and gun violence have been confirmed through an investigation.

police lights
MN News

Search for MN mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination

The woman's and child's whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Related

Life Link
MN News

12-year-old boy shot by uncle in hunting accident dies

The boy was flown out to a hospital Sunday morning.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

Boy, 12, seriously injured after being shot by uncle in hunting accident

The boy's uncle shot him Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2019-12-24 at 11.44.59 AM
MN News

12-year-old grain silo accident victim dies from his injuries

The boy's father and uncle also died in the tragedy.

London Michael Bean go fund me
MN News

12-year-old fatally shot in Mpls. remembered as happy, energetic

London Michael Bean, a sixth-grader, died Wednesday afternoon.

deer hunting
MN News

Man shot in group hunting accident in southern Minnesota

It happened Saturday afternoon in Olmsted County.

police lights
MN News

Man fatally shot by deputy on I-35 identified as 25-year-old

Anthony Michael Legato was shot during an encounter on Interstate 35 with the Pine County Sheriff's Office.

MN News

12-year-old boy shot in north Minneapolis

It happened in the Folwell neighborhood on Friday night.

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 3.17.28 PM
MN News

Authorities ID 10-year-old boy shot dead in Minneapolis apartment

It's still not clear if the shot was accidental or intentional.