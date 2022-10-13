12-year-old boy fatally shot by uncle in hunting accident identified

The 12-year-old St. Paul boy tragically killed in a hunting accident at the weekend has been identified.

On Sunday, Jeremy Her and his uncle went hunting for squirrels in Moose Lake Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

At around 8:20 a.m., Her’s uncle accidentally shot him behind his left ear. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced brain dead. With the doctors unable to treat him, he was taken off life support that evening.

Now, a GoFundMe is raising money to support Her’s family, with a goal of $11,000. As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser had reached more than $5,700 of that goal.

Her attended Washington Technology Magnet School and played soccer, according to the GoFundMe. His 13th birthday was a few months away.

“Now we have to spend the holiday without him and his birthday will be the hardest. We kept hoping that maybe this was a dream and we'll wake up from it all but his presence is missed, we miss his voice and his laughter,” the fundraiser reads reads.

“He's the middle child and the younger siblings would ask when he's coming home not knowing that he's never coming home.”

