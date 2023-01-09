Skip to main content
12-year-old boy killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash

The boy was riding the snowmobile when it struck a tree.

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a snowmobile crash in Wabasha County over the weekend.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says it was called to rural Theilman just after 1 p.m. Sunday along with the local fire department and paramedics.

They learned that the boy had been driving a snowmobile on private property when he entered a wooded area and crashed into a tree. 

Despite lifesaving efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

It is one of three fatal snowmobile crashes over the weekend in Minnesota. A 64-year-old man died in a crash with an ATV on Otter Tail Lake, and a 55-year-old Twin Cities woman was killed in an Iron Range crash.

There were also two fatal snowmobile crashes on New Year's weekend, including a man dying in a crash in Zimmerman and two 21-year-olds who were killed in a crash near Cambridge. 

