12-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by driver in Moorhead
A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was hit by a driver in Moorhead Thursday evening.
According to the Moorhead Police Department, officers were called to a crash on the 1200 block of 30th Avenue South just before 7:20 p.m.
At the scene, officers learned that a Dodge Journey was being driven westbound when the driver hit the 12-year-old boy in an intersection at 12th Street South.
The boy was taken to the hospital with “serious” injuries.
The driver, who was identified as a 29-year-old from Moorhead, was not injured in the crash.
Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, and it remains under investigation, police say.
Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.