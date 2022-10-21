12-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by driver in Moorhead

A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was hit by a driver in Moorhead Thursday evening.

According to the Moorhead Police Department, officers were called to a crash on the 1200 block of 30th Avenue South just before 7:20 p.m.

At the scene, officers learned that a Dodge Journey was being driven westbound when the driver hit the 12-year-old boy in an intersection at 12th Street South.

The boy was taken to the hospital with “serious” injuries.

The driver, who was identified as a 29-year-old from Moorhead, was not injured in the crash.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, and it remains under investigation, police say.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.