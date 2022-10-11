12-year-old boy shot by uncle in hunting accident dies

The 12-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting squirrels in northern Minnesota at the weekend has died from his injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office provided an update Tuesday after learning that the boy died at a Twin Cities hospital Sunday, after being airlifted there from the scene of the accident.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office in the coming days.



Deputies were called to a wooded area in Moose Lake Township near Motley, Minnesota Sunday morning on a report of a hunting accident.

According to the sheriff's office, a St. Paul family was hunting squirrels on public land when the boy was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.