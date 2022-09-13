13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.

A Minnesota college has made the top 10 list of best national liberal arts colleges in the country.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, and ranked 6th overall nationally out of 220 liberal arts colleges – a rise of 3 places from last year.

Carleton also ranked as the best liberal arts college for undergraduate teaching, and 21st overall for best value schools.

Other Minnesota colleges to make the list for liberal arts colleges include:

Macalester College (No. 27)

St. Olaf College (No. 63)

Gustavus Adolphus College (No. 81)

College of St. Benedict and St. John's University (No. 94)

University of Minnesota-Morris (No. 136)

Concordia College at Moorhead (No. 145)

Bethany Lutheran College (No. 156-201)

The U.S. News and World Report also listed the top national universities as well. One Minnesota college — the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities — ranked 62nd overall.

It's also tied for No. 23 in top public schools, according to the rankings.

Others to make that list include:

University of St. Thomas (No. 137)

Bethel University (No. 212)

College of St. Scholastica and St. Catherine University (No. 234)

St. Mary's University of Minnesota (No. 299)

To see the full list, click here.