13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident

The girl and her family were staying at a cabin during Labor Day weekend.

A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. Deputies and first responders learned that a boat operated by a 50-year-old man from Horace, North Dakota, had been traveling on the lake near the shore when the boat struck something on or near the shoreline, causing it to come to an abrupt stop.

The girl was thrown forward in the boat, causing injuries. Family members provided lifesaving efforts before first responders arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the boat suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. 

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identity the girl at a later date. 

The incident is under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

