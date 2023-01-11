14-year-old arrested after southern MN school targeted by threats

A 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly made threats towards a school in Windom, Minnesota on Monday.

The boy was taken into custody at Windom Area High School on suspicion of terroristic threats around 2:30 p.m., according to the Windom Police Department.

The youth was taken to Prairie Lakes Juvenile Holding Facility in Wilmar.

Windom Assistant Chief of Police Cory Hillesheim tells Bring Me The News classes weren't disrupted while the incident was being investigated and addressed.

It's unknown at this time what specific threats were made.

Bring Me The News reached out to Windom Area Schools for comment on Wednesday.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.