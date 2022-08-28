Skip to main content
14-year-old girl goes missing at Minnesota State Fair

The teen was reported as a missing person/runaway on Saturday afternoon.

Minnesota BCA

The Minnesota State Fair police department has issued an appeal to find a 14-year-old girl who went missing from the fairgrounds Saturday.

Carmen Nunez was reported as a missing person/runaway at around 1:30 p.m.

She is described as slender with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white lettering on the front, baggy jeans and possibly an olive green shirt.

Anyone with information should call 651-288-4503 or dial 911.

Carmen Nunez
