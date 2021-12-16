14-year-old Twin Cities boy left for school, never showed up

Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
14-year-old Roseville boy left for school and never showed up, now missing

Authorities say he's now missing, and are asking for the public's help locating him.
Izaich Mardis.

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Twin Cities teenager who never made it to school and is now reported missing.

Izaich Mardis left his Roseville home Tuesday and was supposed to be heading to school, the city's police department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. But the 14-year-old never showed up. 

Mardis hasn't been in contact with his family since then, and police are asking for the public's help locating him.

He's described as 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a Minnesota Twins winter stocking cap, Minnesota Twins backpack, grey puffy coat with a red hoodie underneath, and black sweat pants.

Anyone who knows where Mardis might be is asked to call Roseville PD via Ramsey County Dispatch Center at 651-767-0640 or dial 911.

