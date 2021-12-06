Teen student arrested for threats toward MN middle school

Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Publish date:

14-year-old student arrested for threats toward Sauk Rapids Middle School

The middle school and high school were closed Monday.
Author:
Sauk Rapids Middle School street view, Minnesota - November 2018_

Police arrested a 14-year-old in connection with a threatening social media post directed at Sauk Rapids Middle School.

The teen, who is a student in Sauk Rapids, posted the "statements of threats towards Sauk Rapids Middle School" on Dec. 4, police said, though did not detail the nature of the threats.

It prompted the school district to cancel classes for both the middle and high school Dec. 6, with police planning "an increased presence" of law enforcement officers at all Sauk Rapids Schools sites.

In Monday's update announcing a 14-year-old was in custody, police said the student took "sole responsibility" for the creation of the post. Even though the threat was directed at the middle school, doors at all Sauk Rapids schools will remain locked through the day as a precaution, police said.

The district is supposed to provide more information that afternoon.

