4 cops injured while breaking up 'large fight' involving 15 people

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a "large fight" involving 15 "females" in Brooklyn Center Tuesday evening in which four police officers were injured.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department says officers responded at 5:01 p.m. to a report of a fight involving 15 "females" near 57th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North.

As police arrived, they saw the group moving south on Logan Avenue North, with the fighting continuing. And "officers attempted [to] break up a fight between two of the females in the yard of a home in the 5600 block of Logan Ave N," police said but "the combatants had to be physically pulled away from each other."

One of the "females" was taken to the ground to get her into handcuffs, and as two others were being detained a man arrived and started assaulting the resident of the Logan Avenue North home, police said.

The man "had to be taken to the ground," police said. "He was arrested but continued to resist arrest."

"Officers were able to gain control and safely place him in handcuffs. While officers were attempting to arrest the adult male, several other fights broke out within the gathering crowd," police said.

Police said the crowds eventually dispersed and "all but one of the arrested individuals were issued citations and released from the scene." Authorities did not say whether the "females" involved were adults.

Meanwhile, a man was taken to Hennepin County Jail, where he was booked for probable cause obstructing the legal process with force and fifth-degree assault, police said.

Four Brooklyn Center officers sustained "minor injuries" but did not require "significant medical attention." No injuries were reported "or observed" among those who were arrested or cited.

Police said there was a "large police presence" in the area for about an hour. Officers from the Robbinsdale, Crystal and Minneapolis police departments, as well as the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, responded to assist the Brooklyn Center Police Department at the scene.

Police did not say what may have led to the fight. Bring Me The News has reached out to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for more information.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.